King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Intevac worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intevac by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVAC opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

