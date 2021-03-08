King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $330.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.18 and a 200-day moving average of $343.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

