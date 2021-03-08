King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.24% of ViewRay worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $625.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.