King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.27 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $148.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

