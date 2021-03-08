King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.57 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.