King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

