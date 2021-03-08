King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,681 shares of company stock worth $248,399 in the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

