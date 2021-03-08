King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $547.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.