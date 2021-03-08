King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of MTS Systems worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 126.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.