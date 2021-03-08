King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

