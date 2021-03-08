King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,506 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $713.37 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $764.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

