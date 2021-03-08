King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,740 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

