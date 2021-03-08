King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.80% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.