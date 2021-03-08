King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 233,500 Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.33% of Qumu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday.

Qumu stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

