King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 60,180 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $40.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

