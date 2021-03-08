King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.52 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.