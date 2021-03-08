King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.