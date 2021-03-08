King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.01 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

