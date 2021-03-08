King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $232,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.