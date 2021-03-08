King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 12,870 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Century Communities worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCS stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

