King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,794 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.