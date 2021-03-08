King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1.22 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.14 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.