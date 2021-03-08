King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $124.17 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

