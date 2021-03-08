King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.