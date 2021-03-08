King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

NYSE FR opened at $42.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

