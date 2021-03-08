King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

