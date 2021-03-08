Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of KC stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.