Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.39

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 11008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $2,277,663. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

