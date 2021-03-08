Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.35. 643,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 479,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after buying an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.