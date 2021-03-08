KLAYswap Protocol Market Cap Hits $34.73 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00011822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00464192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00067619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00076009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00081343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00451484 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

