Kleros Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and $2.67 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

