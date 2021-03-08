Klever Price Up 175.4% This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 175.4% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $195.84 million and $1.63 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klever Token Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,980,448,301 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

