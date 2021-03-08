Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Klimatas has a market cap of $14,190.66 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

