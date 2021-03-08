Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $17,576.95

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $17,576.95 and approximately $842.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

