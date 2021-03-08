Klimatas Market Capitalization Hits $14,190.66 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $14,190.66 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

