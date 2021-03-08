Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 471.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $44,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

