Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 220,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 266,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,002,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

