KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.98

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $585.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

