Kodiak Sciences (KOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/8/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

3/8/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $138.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

2/17/2021 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

1/25/2021 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/15/2021 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed in the past one year.”

Shares of KOD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.80. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,426. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

