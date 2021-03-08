Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $185.48 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Komodo has a total market cap of $185.48 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00249191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00097498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057461 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,645,729 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

