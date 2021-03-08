Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.66

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 1075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.