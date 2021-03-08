Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider Sells 50,000 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 6,971,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,219. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

