Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Insider Paul Christopher Baker Sells 48,000 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00.

Paul Christopher Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69.

Kopin stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 6,971,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $633.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

