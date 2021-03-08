Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.71. Kopin shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 21,970 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

