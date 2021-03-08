Korea Investment CORP Acquires 23,400 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

