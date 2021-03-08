Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 20,400 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $155.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

