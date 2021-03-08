Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $42.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

