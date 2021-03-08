Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Nordson stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

