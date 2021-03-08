Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Momo worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Momo by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

