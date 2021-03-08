Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

